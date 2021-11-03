The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. First Command Bank increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 98.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBX. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

