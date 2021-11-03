Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 142.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Mesa Air Group worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MESA opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MESA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

