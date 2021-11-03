Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 65,000 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 73,805 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.