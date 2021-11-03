The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NTB stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.83.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

