Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,596,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 380.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 295,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,170,000 after purchasing an additional 177,482 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $787.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $722.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.29 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.48 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $767.08.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.