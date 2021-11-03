BSW Wealth Partners Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Telefónica were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 17.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,728,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

TEF opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.76. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.