Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $172,000. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.93. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

