Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $172,000. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.93. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $19.97.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
Further Reading: What is a back-end load?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.