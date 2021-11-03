BSW Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 158 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 136.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $6,158,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 101.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,508.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,174.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.63 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,710.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,594.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.13.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.