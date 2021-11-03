Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Short Interest Update

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,600 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 773,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth about $10,676,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSVR stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $11.58.

Several research firms have commented on RSVR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

