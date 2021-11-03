The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

The Brink’s has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Brink’s to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,502. The Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $43.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

