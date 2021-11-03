Ashland Global (ASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter.

ASH opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.22.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

