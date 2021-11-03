Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-$3.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.820 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.