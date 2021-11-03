Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of AVNS traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. 2,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,088.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avanos Medical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Avanos Medical worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

