Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGNS. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock traded down GBX 11.57 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,218.43 ($28.98). The stock had a trading volume of 68,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,463.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,296.37. Morgan Sindall Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,198 ($15.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total transaction of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

