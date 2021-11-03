Cowen Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

COWN traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,124. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cowen has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cowen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 79.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

