Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,010 shares during the quarter. Castle Biosciences makes up approximately 1.2% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after acquiring an additional 151,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after buying an additional 328,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 95.4% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 265,126 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.09. 1,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 0.47. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.23.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $325,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,519. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.