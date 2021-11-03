Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 0.6% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.08.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average of $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.20 and a 12-month high of $176.56.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,594 shares of company stock valued at $33,580,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

