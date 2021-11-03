Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

NYSE EQR opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

