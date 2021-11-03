Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $234.45 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.71 and a twelve month high of $234.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.24 and its 200 day moving average is $223.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

