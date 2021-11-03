Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP reduced its position in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Switchback II worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Switchback II during the second quarter worth approximately $6,231,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Switchback II during the first quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback II during the second quarter worth approximately $5,629,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback II during the second quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Switchback II by 301.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 391,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 294,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWBK. Capital One Financial began coverage on Switchback II in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Switchback II in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company.

NYSE:SWBK opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Switchback II Co. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

About Switchback II

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

