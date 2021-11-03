Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.13 million, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 2.18. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

