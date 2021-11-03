Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 62,496 Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

HAAC stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

