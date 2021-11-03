Caas Capital Management LP Sells 97,410 Shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Caas Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,410 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colicity were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at $1,026,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at $5,050,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

OTCMKTS:COLIU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Colicity Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.