Caas Capital Management LP Takes $344,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,645,000 after buying an additional 516,234 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after buying an additional 8,872,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,576,000 after buying an additional 402,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after buying an additional 279,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after buying an additional 5,828,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

