Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Up 19.5% in October

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,700 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 740,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Herc stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.15. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.83. Herc has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $192.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Herc’s payout ratio is 66.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.40.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $16,062,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Herc by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 231.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 68.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 103.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 127,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth about $516,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

