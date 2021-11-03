Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $271.19 and last traded at $256.30, with a volume of 775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.01.

The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.13. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

