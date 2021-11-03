Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $64.85, but opened at $69.46. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 5,463 shares.
The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.
SKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after buying an additional 329,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after buying an additional 318,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 282.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after buying an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,914,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.35. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 2.13.
About Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
