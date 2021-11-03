Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $64.85, but opened at $69.46. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 5,463 shares.

The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after buying an additional 329,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after buying an additional 318,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 282.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after buying an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,914,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.35. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 2.13.

About Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

