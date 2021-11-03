Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.88, but opened at $46.04. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 684 shares.

The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth $26,931,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 66,047 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 545,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after buying an additional 60,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter worth about $3,313,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth about $3,880,000. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $747.48 million, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.