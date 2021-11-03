Zacks: Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Unum Group stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. 5,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.