Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.50. 1,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

