Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT at $4.31

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

TNEYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

TNEYF remained flat at $$2.97 during midday trading on Friday. 36,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,835. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

