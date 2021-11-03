USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.
USA Compression Partners stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,703. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -954.55%.
USA Compression Partners Company Profile
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.