Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Down 27.5% in October

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78. Heineken has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on HEINY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

