SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) rose 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 146,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 860,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,785.31% and a negative return on equity of 81.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SenesTech news, Director Jacob Steven Leach purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SenesTech during the first quarter worth $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SenesTech during the second quarter worth $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SenesTech by 126.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SenesTech during the first quarter worth $47,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

