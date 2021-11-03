Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 19th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

