Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 19th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $14.40.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
