Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares during the period.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

