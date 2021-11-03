BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Declares $0.05 Dividend

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BP opened at GBX 344.95 ($4.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 192.07 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 327.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 315.08.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £371.70 ($485.63). In the last three months, insiders acquired 355 shares of company stock valued at $112,150.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 386.80 ($5.05).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

