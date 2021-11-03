Caas Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASPCU. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $12,708,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,486,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,489,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,991,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,993,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

