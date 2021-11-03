Caas Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Caas Capital Management LP lessened its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,346 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $17,430,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $15,687,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $10,370,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $8,964,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $8,591,000.

DCRCU opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $15.70.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

