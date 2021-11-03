Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of VectivBio during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECT opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22. VectivBio Holding AG has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VectivBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

