Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.11

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.11 and last traded at $98.96, with a volume of 2316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.09.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Francis Tang sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $749,087.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,442 shares of company stock worth $8,026,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Diodes in the first quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

