Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Up 9.6%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares shot up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.50. 3,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 174,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLBD. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a market cap of $582.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $196.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock acquired 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 211,535 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 519,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 207,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 203,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 166,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $3,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

