Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00003675 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $155.70 million and $43.00 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00049856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00219169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00097323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 70,346,179 coins and its circulating supply is 68,582,015 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

