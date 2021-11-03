Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average is $114.71. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.