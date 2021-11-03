Head-To-Head Survey: ON (NYSE:ONON) & Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

ON (NYSE:ONON) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ON and Crocs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON 1 1 7 0 2.67 Crocs 0 2 7 0 2.78

ON currently has a consensus target price of $35.78, indicating a potential upside of 1.04%. Crocs has a consensus target price of $182.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Crocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than ON.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ON and Crocs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crocs $1.39 billion 7.11 $312.86 million $3.22 51.99

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than ON.

Profitability

This table compares ON and Crocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON N/A N/A N/A Crocs 35.27% 142.28% 33.04%

Summary

Crocs beats ON on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America. The Asia Pacific segment includes the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The EMEA segment contains the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Europe, Russia, Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded by Scott Seamans, George B. Boedecker, Jr. and Lyndon V. Hanson III in 2002 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

