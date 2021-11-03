APYSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $586,464.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $586,464.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00079847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00073158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00100440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,918.81 or 1.00239106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,451.85 or 0.07207005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002711 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.