Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

COOP opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.