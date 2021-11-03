Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Acumen Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Viemed Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ VMD opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $224.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 394,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.