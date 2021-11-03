FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 545.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FTI Consulting worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 70.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN opened at $146.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.78. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.57 and a 12-month high of $149.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.