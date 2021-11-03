MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,174 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $24,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments stock opened at $153.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.13 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.